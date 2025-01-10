Col. Richard Montcalm, 3rd Squadron Battalion Commander, stands with his family following his promotion ceremony at Fort Carson, Colo., Jan. 10, 2025. The ceremony, officiated by Col. Casiano, 4th SFAB Brigade Commander, was attended by Brig. Gen. Ferris, Soldiers, and friends. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Aaron Blevins)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2025 16:31
|Photo ID:
|8829031
|VIRIN:
|250106-A-FA429-4849
|Resolution:
|5186x4128
|Size:
|3.83 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Richard Montcalm promoted during ceremony at 4th SFAB [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Aaron Blevins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.