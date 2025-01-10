Col. Richard Montcalm promoted during ceremony at 4th SFAB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Richard Montcalm, 3rd Squadron Battalion Commander, stands with his family following his promotion ceremony at Fort Carson, Colo., Jan. 10, 2025. The ceremony, officiated by Col. Casiano, 4th SFAB Brigade Commander, was attended by Brig. Gen. Ferris, Soldiers, and friends. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Aaron Blevins)