    Contractors conduct equipment assessments on the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) [Image 3 of 4]

    Contractors conduct equipment assessments on the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sophia Simons 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Engineman 2nd Class Drake Day, right, from Half Moon Bay, CA, and a contractor assigned to Mission Technologies, assess ventilation equipment aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in Bremerton, Washington, Jan. 10, 2025. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Sophia Simons)

