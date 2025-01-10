Contractors conduct equipment assessments on the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Engineman 2nd Class Drake Day, right, from Half Moon Bay, CA, and a contractor assigned to Mission Technologies, assess ventilation equipment aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in Bremerton, Washington, Jan. 10, 2025. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Sophia Simons)