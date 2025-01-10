USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conducts an International Maneuvering Exercise with the Cypriot Navy During Departure from Limassol, Cyprus

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

LIMASSOL, Cyprus – (Jan. 10, 2025) Cmdr. Scott Burrill, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79), right, salutes the Republic of Cyprus offshore patrol vessel Commodore Andreas Ioannides (P61) following a maneuvering exercise, Jan. 10, 2025. Oscar Austin is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)