Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conducts an International Maneuvering Exercise with the Cypriot Navy During Departure from Limassol, Cyprus [Image 7 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conducts an International Maneuvering Exercise with the Cypriot Navy During Departure from Limassol, Cyprus

    LIMASSOL, CYPRUS

    01.09.2025

    Photo by Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino 

    USS OSCAR AUSTIN (DDG 79)

    LIMASSOL, Cyprus – (Jan. 10, 2025) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) sails alongside the Republic of Cyprus offshore patrol vessel Commodore Andreas Ioannides (P61) during an international maneuvering exercise, Jan. 10, 2025. Oscar Austin is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 08:41
    Photo ID: 8828067
    VIRIN: 250110-N-FS061-4040
    Resolution: 4608x3072
    Size: 7.07 MB
    Location: LIMASSOL, CY
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conducts an International Maneuvering Exercise with the Cypriot Navy During Departure from Limassol, Cyprus [Image 11 of 11], by SN Jasmin L. Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conducts an International Maneuvering Exercise with the Cypriot Navy During Departure from Limassol, Cyprus
    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conducts an International Maneuvering Exercise with the Cypriot Navy During Departure from Limassol, Cyprus
    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conducts an International Maneuvering Exercise with the Cypriot Navy During Departure from Limassol, Cyprus
    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conducts an International Maneuvering Exercise with the Cypriot Navy During Departure from Limassol, Cyprus
    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conducts an International Maneuvering Exercise with the Cypriot Navy During Departure from Limassol, Cyprus
    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conducts an International Maneuvering Exercise with the Cypriot Navy During Departure from Limassol, Cyprus
    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conducts an International Maneuvering Exercise with the Cypriot Navy During Departure from Limassol, Cyprus
    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conducts an International Maneuvering Exercise with the Cypriot Navy During Departure from Limassol, Cyprus
    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conducts an International Maneuvering Exercise with the Cypriot Navy During Departure from Limassol, Cyprus
    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conducts an International Maneuvering Exercise with the Cypriot Navy During Departure from Limassol, Cyprus
    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conducts an International Maneuvering Exercise with the Cypriot Navy During Departure from Limassol, Cyprus

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    US Sixth Fleet
    Europe
    PASSEX
    Cyprus
    Cypriot Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download