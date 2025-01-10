USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conducts an International Maneuvering Exercise with the Cypriot Navy During Departure from Limassol, Cyprus

LIMASSOL, Cyprus – (Jan. 10, 2025) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) sails alongside the Republic of Cyprus offshore patrol vessel Commodore Andreas Ioannides (P61) during an international maneuvering exercise, Jan. 10, 2025. Oscar Austin is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)
