Army Reserve in Europe Recognizes Excellence

U.S. Army Reserve Col. Charles Moulton, the deputy commanding officer for the 7th Mission Support Command, presents U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. McVay Chambers, the command's deputy chief of staff - engineers, with the meritorious service medal during the unit's monthly battle assembly, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at Daenner Kaserne, in Kaiserslautern, Germany.



Chambers served in the role for three years, contributing greatly to the readiness of the command.



The 7th Mission Support Command is the U.S. Army Reserve presence in Europe. Comprised of 26 units across Germany and Italy, the 7th MSC provides logistical and sustainment resources in support of U.S. Army Europe and Africa missions across the theater. For more stories and information about the 7th Mission Support Command, connect on Facebook @7thmsc. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jessica Forester)