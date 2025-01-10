Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve in Europe Recognizes Excellence [Image 3 of 8]

    Army Reserve in Europe Recognizes Excellence

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.11.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jessica Forester 

    7th Mission Support Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Rashad Gross, commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 7th Mission Support Command, presents U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Michael Callicut, one of his career counselors, with the Army achievement medal, during the unit's monthly battle assembly, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in Kaiserslautern, Germany.

    Callicut earned the AAM having after graduating career counselor training as the distinguished honor graduate.

    The 7th Mission Support Command is the U.S. Army Reserve presence in Europe. Comprised of 26 units across Germany and Italy, the 7th MSC provides logistical and sustainment resources in support of U.S. Army Europe and Africa missions across the theater. For more stories and information on the 7th Mission Support Command, connect on Facebook @7thmsc. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jessica Forester)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 05:36
    VIRIN: 250111-A-JU900-1161
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    This work, Army Reserve in Europe Recognizes Excellence [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Jessica Forester, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

