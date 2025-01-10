: USS SAVANNAH HOSTS INDOPACOM AND CAMBODIAN DELEGATION IN CAMBODIA

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SIHANOUKVILLE, CAMBODIA (December 18, 2024) –Cambodian delegates receive a tour of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from Sailors assigned to the “Scorpions” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49, embarked on the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Savannah (LCS 28) while in port at Sihanoukville Autonomous Port in Cambodia, Dec 18, 2024. Savannah, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7TH Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Jg. Kathryn Hopp)