    USS SAVANNAH HOSTS INDOPACOM AND CAMBODIAN DELEGATION IN CAMBODIA [Image 3 of 3]

    USS SAVANNAH HOSTS INDOPACOM AND CAMBODIAN DELEGATION IN CAMBODIA

    SIHANOUKVILLE, CAMBODIA

    12.09.2024

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Kathryn Hopp 

    USS Savannah

    SIHANOUKVILLE, CAMBODIA (December 18, 2024) –Cambodian delegates receive a tour of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from Sailors assigned to the “Scorpions” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49, embarked on the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Savannah (LCS 28) while in port at Sihanoukville Autonomous Port in Cambodia, Dec 18, 2024. Savannah, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7TH Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Jg. Kathryn Hopp)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 00:54
    Photo ID: 8827801
    VIRIN: 241218-N-XB359-1002
    Resolution: 1430x953
    Size: 246.42 KB
    Location: SIHANOUKVILLE, KH
    This work, USS SAVANNAH HOSTS INDOPACOM AND CAMBODIAN DELEGATION IN CAMBODIA [Image 3 of 3], by LTJG Kathryn Hopp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

