    : USS SAVANNAH HOSTS INDOPACOM AND CAMBODIAN DELEGATION IN CAMBODIA [Image 1 of 3]

    : USS SAVANNAH HOSTS INDOPACOM AND CAMBODIAN DELEGATION IN CAMBODIA

    SIHANOUKVILLE, CAMBODIA

    12.17.2024

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Kathryn Hopp 

    USS Savannah

    SIHANOUKVILLE, CAMBODIA (December 18, 2024) Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and Cmdr. Daniel Sledz, commanding officer of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Savannah (LCS 28) discuss the LCS and her capabilities in the region during a port visit to at Sihanoukville Autonomous Port in Cambodia, Dec 18, 2024. Savannah, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7TH Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Jg. Kathryn Hopp)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 00:54
    Photo ID: 8827799
    VIRIN: 241218-N-XB359-1001
    Resolution: 1430x953
    Size: 219.23 KB
    Location: SIHANOUKVILLE, KH
    7th Fleet
    LCSRON ONE
    INDOPACOM
    DESRON 7 Destroyer Squadron Seven
    USS Savannah (LCS 28)
    Kingdom of Cambodia (Cambodia)

