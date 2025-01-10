SIHANOUKVILLE, CAMBODIA (December 18, 2024) Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and Cmdr. Daniel Sledz, commanding officer of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Savannah (LCS 28) discuss the LCS and her capabilities in the region during a port visit to at Sihanoukville Autonomous Port in Cambodia, Dec 18, 2024. Savannah, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7TH Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Jg. Kathryn Hopp)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2025 00:54
|Photo ID:
|8827799
|VIRIN:
|241218-N-XB359-1001
|Resolution:
|1430x953
|Size:
|219.23 KB
|Location:
|SIHANOUKVILLE, KH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, : USS SAVANNAH HOSTS INDOPACOM AND CAMBODIAN DELEGATION IN CAMBODIA [Image 3 of 3], by LTJG Kathryn Hopp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.