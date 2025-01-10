Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sergeant Shelly Thomas receives gifts, praise and admiration during her retirement ceremony at March Air Reserve Base, California on January 12, 2025. Thomas served over 20 years and retired as a Senior Enlisted Leader of the 452nd Medical Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kekoa Santiago)