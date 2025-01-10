Chief Master Sergeant Shelly Thomas receives gifts, praise and admiration during her retirement ceremony at March Air Reserve Base, California on January 12, 2025. Thomas served over 20 years and retired as a Senior Enlisted Leader of the 452nd Medical Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kekoa Santiago)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2025 21:30
|Photo ID:
|8827722
|VIRIN:
|250112-F-CL353-1161
|Resolution:
|4360x3114
|Size:
|5.41 MB
|Location:
|MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief Master Sergeant Shelly Thomas [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Kekoa Santiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.