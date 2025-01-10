Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS Attends Saikai Dezome-Shiki Ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

    CFAS Attends Saikai Dezome-Shiki Ceremony

    SAIKAI, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    01.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sophia Bumps 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Firefighters from the Saikai City Fire Department perform a fire hose demonstration during the annual Saikai City Fire Department Dezome-shiki Ceremony in Saikai, Japan, Jan. 8, 2025. Dezome-shiki are annual New Year celebrations held by cities and fire departments around Japan to recognize contributions of firefighters, demonstrate firefighting skills, and pray for a year free of fires. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2025
    Date Posted: 01.12.2025 18:34
    Photo ID: 8827701
    VIRIN: 250108-N-II719-1153
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.94 MB
    Location: SAIKAI, NAGASAKI, JP
