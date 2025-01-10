Firefighters from the Saikai City Fire Department perform a fire hose demonstration during the annual Saikai City Fire Department Dezome-shiki Ceremony in Saikai, Japan, Jan. 8, 2025. Dezome-shiki are annual New Year celebrations held by cities and fire departments around Japan to recognize contributions of firefighters, demonstrate firefighting skills, and pray for a year free of fires. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2025 18:34
|Photo ID:
|8827701
|VIRIN:
|250108-N-II719-1153
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|2.94 MB
|Location:
|SAIKAI, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAS Attends Saikai Dezome-Shiki Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Sophia Bumps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.