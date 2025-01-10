Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS Attends Saikai Dezome-Shiki Ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

    CFAS Attends Saikai Dezome-Shiki Ceremony

    SAIKAI, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    01.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sophia Bumps 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Firefighters from the Saikai City Fire Department shout “hinoyoujin,” meaning “beware of fires,” during the annual Saikai City Fire Department Dezome-shiki Ceremony held at Seihi General Gymnasium in Saikai, Japan, Jan. 8, 2025. Dezome-shiki are annual New Year celebrations held by cities and fire departments around Japan to recognize contributions of firefighters, demonstrate firefighting skills, and pray for a year free of fires. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

