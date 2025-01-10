Members of the 701st Combat Operations Squadron of March Air Reserve Base, California poses for a squadron photo on January 11, 2025. Squadron photos are part of the U.S. Air Force’s rich heritage and traditions. (US Air Force photo by Kekoa Santiago)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2025 12:19
|Photo ID:
|8827376
|VIRIN:
|250111-F-CL353-1009
|Resolution:
|4452x3180
|Size:
|4.95 MB
|Location:
|MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 701st Squadron Photo [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Kekoa Santiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.