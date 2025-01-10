Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    701st Squadron Photo [Image 2 of 3]

    701st Squadron Photo

    MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kekoa Santiago 

    452nd Air Mobility Wing

    Members of the 701st Combat Operations Squadron of March Air Reserve Base, California poses for a squadron photo on January 11, 2025. Squadron photos are part of the U.S. Air Force’s rich heritage and traditions. (US Air Force photo by Kekoa Santiago)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.12.2025 12:19
    Photo ID: 8827376
    VIRIN: 250111-F-CL353-1009
    Resolution: 4452x3180
    Size: 4.95 MB
    Location: MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 701st Squadron Photo [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Kekoa Santiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

