USS Sterett conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 12, 2025) – Ensign Ashleigh Cleveland, of Atlanta, contacts the Combat Information Center while standing watch as the Officer of the Deck in the pilothouse aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104), Jan. 12, 2025. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna Walker)