USS Sterett conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 11, 2025) – Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Robbie Zepponi, of Rescue, Calif., right, receives training on taking readings on an air compressor from Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) Fireman Manuel Gutierrez, of Henderson, Nev., in a main engineering space aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104), Jan. 11, 2025. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna Walker)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2025 04:18
|Photo ID:
|8827237
|VIRIN:
|250111-N-FH842-1032
|Resolution:
|4176x2784
|Size:
|863.68 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|HENDERSON, NEVADA, US
|Hometown:
|RESCUE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
