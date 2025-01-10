Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MAFFS 5 Supports California Wildfires [Image 6 of 8]

    MAFFS 5 Supports California Wildfires

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton 

    302nd Airlift Wing

    The Air Force Reserve’s 302d Airlift Wing at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, was activated by U.S. Northern Command on Jan 9, 2025, along with three Air National Guard units to provide aerial firefighting support in Southern California. The 302 AW  C-130H aircraft equipped with the U.S. Forest Service-owned Modular Airborne Fire Fighting Systems (MAFFS) and associated wing personnel departed from Peterson SFB Jan 11, 2025. They will be located and operate out of Channel Islands Air National Guard Station in Port Hueneme, California. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.11.2025 17:13
    Photo ID: 8827102
    VIRIN: 250110-F-ZJ473-1002
    Resolution: 1600x1067
    Size: 1002.04 KB
    Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAFFS 5 Supports California Wildfires [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Justin Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C-130
    wildfire
    MAFFS
    aerial firefighting
    MAFFS AEG
    MAFFS 2025

