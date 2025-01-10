MAFFS 5 Supports California Wildfires

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Air Force Reserve’s 302d Airlift Wing at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, was activated by U.S. Northern Command on Jan 9, 2025, along with three Air National Guard units to provide aerial firefighting support in Southern California. The 302 AW C-130H aircraft equipped with the U.S. Forest Service-owned Modular Airborne Fire Fighting Systems (MAFFS) and associated wing personnel departed from Peterson SFB Jan 11, 2025. They will be located and operate out of Channel Islands Air National Guard Station in Port Hueneme, California.