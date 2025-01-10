Recruiters Show Out At PA Farm Show

A girl takes a turn in the seat of a miniature jet while Pennsylvania Air National Guard recruiters speak to parents about the benefits of joining the PAANG at the PA Farm Show in Harrisburg, Jan. 11, 2025. The PA Farm Show boasts over 500,000 visitors each year, a prime location for recruiters to connect with residents and potential candidates from across the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Diana Snyder)
