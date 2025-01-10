Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recruiters Show Out At PA Farm Show [Image 2 of 2]

    Recruiters Show Out At PA Farm Show

    HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Diana Snyder 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    A girl takes a turn in the seat of a miniature jet while Pennsylvania Air National Guard recruiters speak to parents about the benefits of joining the PAANG at the PA Farm Show in Harrisburg, Jan. 11, 2025. The PA Farm Show boasts over 500,000 visitors each year, a prime location for recruiters to connect with residents and potential candidates from across the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Diana Snyder)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2025
    Date Posted: 01.11.2025 15:27
    Photo ID: 8827039
    VIRIN: 250111-Z-OJ176-1083
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 28.53 MB
    Location: HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    This work, Recruiters Show Out At PA Farm Show [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Diana Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pennsylvania
    Recruiter
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    193rd SOW
    PAANG
    PA Farm Show

