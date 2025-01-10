U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Derrick Blake, a Pennsylvania Air National Guard recruiter from the 193rd Special Operations Wing, speaks to a parent about ANG benefits at the PA Farm Show in Harrisburg, Jan. 11, 2025. The PA Farm Show boasts over 500,000 visitors each year, a prime location for recruiters to connect with residents and potential candidates from across the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Diana Snyder)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2025 15:27
|Photo ID:
|8827038
|VIRIN:
|250111-Z-OJ176-1103
|Resolution:
|4721x7082
|Size:
|23.08 MB
|Location:
|HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Recruiters Show Out At PA Farm Show [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Diana Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.