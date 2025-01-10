Recruiters Show Out At PA Farm Show

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Derrick Blake, a Pennsylvania Air National Guard recruiter from the 193rd Special Operations Wing, speaks to a parent about ANG benefits at the PA Farm Show in Harrisburg, Jan. 11, 2025. The PA Farm Show boasts over 500,000 visitors each year, a prime location for recruiters to connect with residents and potential candidates from across the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Diana Snyder)