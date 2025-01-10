Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Recruiters Show Out At PA Farm Show [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Recruiters Show Out At PA Farm Show

    HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Diana Snyder 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Derrick Blake, a Pennsylvania Air National Guard recruiter from the 193rd Special Operations Wing, speaks to a parent about ANG benefits at the PA Farm Show in Harrisburg, Jan. 11, 2025. The PA Farm Show boasts over 500,000 visitors each year, a prime location for recruiters to connect with residents and potential candidates from across the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Diana Snyder)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2025
    Date Posted: 01.11.2025 15:27
    Photo ID: 8827038
    VIRIN: 250111-Z-OJ176-1103
    Resolution: 4721x7082
    Size: 23.08 MB
    Location: HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruiters Show Out At PA Farm Show [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Diana Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Recruiters Show Out At PA Farm Show
    Recruiters Show Out At PA Farm Show

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania
    Recruiter
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    193rd SOW
    PAANG
    PA Farm Show

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download