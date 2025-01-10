193rd SOW Special Ops Surgical Team Demonstrates Capabilities

Airmen from the 193rd Special Operations Wing participate in a Special Operations Surgical Team (SOST) demonstration in Middletown, Pa., Jan. 10, 2025. The demo simulated taking patients in a Pennsylvania Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook helicopter from a forward-deployed location to an established airfield where a tail-to-tail transfer could be completed with a 193rd MC-130J Commando II aircraft — staffed with a Critical Care Air Transport Team (CCATT) and Special Operations Forces Medical Element (SOFME) — to get the patients onward for further treatment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Ted. Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2025 14:57
|Photo ID:
|8827035
|VIRIN:
|250110-F-ZT651-1002
|Resolution:
|5157x3438
|Size:
|16.86 MB
|Location:
|MIDDLETOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
