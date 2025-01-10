Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    193rd SOW Special Ops Surgical Team Demonstrates Capabilities [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    193rd SOW Special Ops Surgical Team Demonstrates Capabilities

    MIDDLETOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Ted Nichols 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    Airmen from the 193rd Special Operations Wing participate in a Special Operations Surgical Team (SOST) demonstration in Middletown, Pa., Jan. 10, 2025. The demo simulated taking patients in a Pennsylvania Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook helicopter from a forward-deployed location to an established airfield where a tail-to-tail transfer could be completed with a 193rd MC-130J Commando II aircraft — staffed with a Critical Care Air Transport Team (CCATT) and Special Operations Forces Medical Element (SOFME) — to get the patients onward for further treatment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Ted. Nichols)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.11.2025 14:57
    Photo ID: 8827035
    VIRIN: 250110-F-ZT651-1002
    Resolution: 5157x3438
    Size: 16.86 MB
    Location: MIDDLETOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 193rd SOW Special Ops Surgical Team Demonstrates Capabilities [Image 3 of 3], by Ted Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    193rd SOW Special Ops Surgical Team Demonstrates Capabilities
    193rd SOW Special Ops Surgical Team Demonstrates Capabilities
    193rd SOW Special Ops Surgical Team Demonstrates Capabilities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    193rd Special Operations Wing
    Critical Care Air Transport Team
    Special Operations Surgical Team
    Special Operations Forces Medical Element

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download