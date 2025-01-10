193rd SOW Special Ops Surgical Team Demonstrates Capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the 193rd Special Operations Wing participate in a Special Operations Surgical Team (SOST) demonstration in Middletown, Pa., Jan. 10, 2025. The demo simulated taking patients in a Pennsylvania Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook helicopter from a forward-deployed location to an established airfield where a tail-to-tail transfer could be completed with a 193rd MC-130J Commando II aircraft — staffed with a Critical Care Air Transport Team (CCATT) and Special Operations Forces Medical Element (SOFME) — to get the patients onward for further treatment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Ted. Nichols)