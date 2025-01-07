Emory S. Land Sailors Volunteer With “Child At Street 11”

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SINGAPORE (Jan. 6, 2025) – Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Steven Bland, left, and Engineman 3rd Class Nyree Simpson, right, both assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), organize books held in storage by Child at Street 11, an early childhood education provider, during a community relations event in Singapore, Jan. 6. Singapore is Emory S. Land’s 14th port call since it departed on deployment May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ian Zagrocki)