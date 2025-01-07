Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Emory S. Land Sailors Volunteer With “Child At Street 11” [Image 1 of 4]

    Emory S. Land Sailors Volunteer With “Child At Street 11”

    SINGAPORE

    01.06.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ian Zagrocki 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    SINGAPORE (Jan. 6, 2025) – Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Gregory Eccles, left, and Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Steven Bland, right, both assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), organize books held in storage by Child at Street 11, an early childhood education provider, during a community relations event in Singapore, Jan. 6. Singapore is Emory S. Land’s 14th port call since it departed on deployment May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ian Zagrocki)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2025
    Date Posted: 01.11.2025 02:48
    Photo ID: 8826825
    VIRIN: 250106-N-CE703-1032
    Resolution: 5070x3531
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Emory S. Land Sailors Volunteer With “Child At Street 11” [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Ian Zagrocki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Singapore
    Emory S. Land
    Child at Street 11
    AS-39

