Secretary of the Navy visits USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

250109-N-OL632-1053 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (Jan. 8, 2025) The 78th U.S. Secretary of the Navy, the Honorable Carlos Del Toro, speaks with Sailors aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Jan. 8, 2025. George H.W. Bush is currently at Naval Station Norfolk in the basic phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan training to increase lethality for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Felix Castillo Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2025 23:12
|Photo ID:
|8826810
|VIRIN:
|250109-N-OL632-1053
|Resolution:
|4908x3535
|Size:
|929.36 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
SECRETARY OF THE NAVY VISITS USS GEORGE H. W. BUSH
