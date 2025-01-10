Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of the Navy visits USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 8 of 11]

    Secretary of the Navy visits USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    UNITED STATES

    01.07.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Felix Castillo Reyes 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    250109-N-OL632-1045 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (Jan. 8, 2025) The 78th U.S. Secretary of the Navy, the Honorable Carlos Del Toro, speaks with Sailors aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Jan. 8, 2025. George H.W. Bush is currently at Naval Station Norfolk in the basic phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan training to increase lethality for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Felix Castillo Reyes)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2025
    Date Posted: 01.10.2025 23:12
    CVN 77
    SECNAV
    US Navy
    GHWB
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

