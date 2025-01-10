1st Bn., 4th Marines redesignates to 12th Littoral Combat Team

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Marshall Cleveland, left, the battalion sergeant major, and Lt. Col. Jonathan Wagner, the battalion commander, both with 1st Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, fold the unit colors during a redesignation ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 10, 2025. During the ceremony, the battalion was redesignated as 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division. The redesignation marks the next chapter in the Marine Corps' commitment to designing a force prepared to effectively respond to the challenges of the contemporary global security environment and serves as a testament to the battalion's role in the Marine Corps' global employment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Diego Berumen)