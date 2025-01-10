Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Bn., 4th Marines redesignates to 12th Littoral Combat Team [Image 1 of 5]

    1st Bn., 4th Marines redesignates to 12th Littoral Combat Team

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Diego Berumen 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Matthew Zach, center, the executive officer for 1st Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, salutes the colors during a redesignation ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 10, 2025. During the ceremony, the battalion was redesignated as 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division. The redesignation marks the next chapter in the Marine Corps' commitment to designing a force prepared to effectively respond to the challenges of the contemporary global security environment and serves as a testament to the battalion's role in the Marine Corps' global employment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Diego Berumen)

    1st Marine Division
    Marines
    Redesignation
    V14
    Force Design
    12th Littoral Combat

