    USMC Helicopters Prepare to Provide Firefighting Support [Image 6 of 8]

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ibarra 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, stage three Bambi Buckets at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Jan. 10, 2025. I Marine Expeditionary Force is posturing to provide a task-organized force of approximately 500 Marines with route clearance, commodity distribution, search and rescue, rotary-wing airlift, and general support capabilities if requested to respond to the wildfires in Southern California. As Marines, we remain ready and prepared to provide assistance if called upon to serve our community and nation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ibarra)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.10.2025 18:51
    Photo ID: 8826712
    VIRIN: 250110-M-HA211-1199
    Resolution: 4423x2949
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USMC Helicopters Prepare to Provide Firefighting Support [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Alexis Ibarra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Osprey
    DSCA
    3rd MAW
    MAG-16
    VMM-165
    LAWildfires25

