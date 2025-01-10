USMC Helicopters Prepare to Provide Firefighting Support

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, release the straps for a Bambi Bucket at Marine Corps at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Jan. 10, 2025. I Marine Expeditionary Force is posturing to provide a task-organized force of approximately 500 Marines with route clearance, commodity distribution, search and rescue, rotary-wing airlift, and general support capabilities if requested to respond to the wildfires in Southern California. As Marines, we remain ready and prepared to provide assistance if called upon to serve our community and nation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ibarra)