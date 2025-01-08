Funeral Transfer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Honor Guard transfers former missing-in-action World War II pilot 2nd Lt. John E. McLauchlen Jr.'s casket from the hearse to the commital shelter for the reinterment ceremony for the World War II pilot July 8, 2024, at the Fort Leavenworth (Kansas) National Cemetery. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp/VISIN GL610