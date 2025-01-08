Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2024

    Photo by Prudence Siebert 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leavenworth

    The Honor Guard transfers former missing-in-action World War II pilot 2nd Lt. John E. McLauchlen Jr.'s casket from the hearse to the commital shelter for the reinterment ceremony for the World War II pilot July 8, 2024, at the Fort Leavenworth (Kansas) National Cemetery. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp/VISIN GL610

    Date Taken: 07.07.2024
    Date Posted: 01.10.2025 14:12
    Photo ID: 8826419
    VIRIN: 240708-A-YU043-1238
    Resolution: 1600x1007
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
    This work, Funeral Transfer [Image 11 of 11], by Prudence Siebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

