    WWII Funeral Salute

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2024

    Photo by Prudence Siebert 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leavenworth

    Col. Michael Goodwin, Joint Effects Division chief, Mission Command Training Program; Chaplain (Maj.) Christopher ­Weinrich, Garrison Plans/Operations chaplain; and Master Sgt. Kirk Mahaffey, Honor Guard NCOIC, salute as a hearse carrying the remains of World War II pilot 2nd Lt. John McLauchlen Jr. arrives at the commital shelter July 8, 2024, at the Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp/VISIN GL610

