    Happy 82nd Birthday to Fifth Army [Image 7 of 7]

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Andrea Kent 

    U.S. Army North

    U.S. Army soldiers play dodgeball to celebrate U.S. Army North’s 82nd birthday on Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Jan. 10, 2025. U.S. Army North was established in 1943 during World War II, to command U.S. forces in the Mediterranean Theater. It played a pivotal role in the liberation of Italy, participating in significant campaigns. U.S. Army North serves as the Army Service Component Command for U.S. Northern Command. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrea Kent)

    This work, Happy 82nd Birthday to Fifth Army [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Andrea Kent, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    birthday
    Army North
    ARNORTH
    Army
    82
    FifthArmy

