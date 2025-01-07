Happy 82nd Birthday to Fifth Army

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army soldiers play dodgeball to celebrate U.S. Army North’s 82nd birthday on Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Jan. 10, 2025. U.S. Army North was established in 1943 during World War II, to command U.S. forces in the Mediterranean Theater. It played a pivotal role in the liberation of Italy, participating in significant campaigns. U.S. Army North serves as the Army Service Component Command for U.S. Northern Command. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrea Kent)