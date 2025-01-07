USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250110-N-FS097-1336 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 10, 2025) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) transits the South China Sea, Jan. 10, 2025. USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nate Jordan)