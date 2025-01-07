Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the South China Sea

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan Jordan 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    250110-N-FS097-1336 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 10, 2025) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) transits the South China Sea, Jan. 10, 2025. USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nate Jordan)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.10.2025 05:34
    Photo ID: 8825814
    VIRIN: 250110-N-FS097-1336
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    South China Sea
    USS Carl Vinson
    CSG-1
    Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group
    Carrier Strike Group ONE

