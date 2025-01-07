USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250110-N-FS097-1129 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 10, 2025) Cmdr. Jeffrey Sweitzer, Air Officer, left, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Kailyn Bennalley, of Peoria, Ariz., observe flight operations in the flight tower of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 10, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nate Jordan)