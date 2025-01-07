129th Rescue Wing prep for L.A. Fire

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 129th Rescue Wing, California Air National Guard at Moffett Air National Guard Base, Calif., load equipment and a Bambi bucket onto an HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter in support to the Palisades Fire, Jan. 9, 2025. The unit is activated by Calif. Governor Gavin Newsom, to assist with the fire-fighting efforts in Los Angeles, Calif. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino)