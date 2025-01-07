Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    129th Rescue Wing prep for L.A. Fire [Image 10 of 14]

    129th Rescue Wing prep for L.A. Fire

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino  

    129th Rescue Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 129th Rescue Wing, California Air National Guard at Moffett Air National Guard Base, Calif., load equipment and a Bambi bucket onto an HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter in support to the Palisades Fire, Jan. 9, 2025. The unit is activated by Calif. Governor Gavin Newsom, to assist with the fire-fighting efforts in Los Angeles, Calif. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino)

    wild-fire
    129th Rescue Wing
    Palisades fire

