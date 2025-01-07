Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MU1 Carl Lundgren Pinning Ceremony

    MU1 Carl Lundgren Pinning Ceremony

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Amelia Merriman 

    U.S. Navy Band

    MU1 Carl Lundgren, from Calgary, Alberta, is pinned to E6 upon completion of bootcamp. Lundgren will perform as a jazz trombonist in the US Navy Band Commodores.

