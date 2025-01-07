MU1 Carl Lundgren Pinning Ceremony

MU1 Carl Lundgren, from Calgary, Alberta, is pinned to E6 upon completion of bootcamp. Lundgren will perform as a jazz trombonist in the US Navy Band Commodores.
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2025 17:11
|Photo ID:
|8825033
|VIRIN:
|241113-N-AB123-1002
|Resolution:
|2048x1367
|Size:
|630.5 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
