    NHCP conducts Command Master Chief Change of Charge [Image 4 of 4]

    NHCP conducts Command Master Chief Change of Charge

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Meranda Onouye 

    Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton

    Attendees render appropriate honors to "The Star-Spangled Banner” during a change of charge ceremony between Master Chief Petty Officer Wayne George, outgoing command master chief for Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Pendleton, and Master Chief Petty Officer Allan Antonio Sr., incoming command master chief for NMRTC Camp Pendleton, held at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton on Jan. 8, 2025. Antonio comes from his assignment as command master chief on the USS SOMERSET. George’s next assignment is command master chief for the 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force, Camp Pendleton, Calif.

    VIRIN: 250108-N-HK234-4267
    This work, NHCP conducts Command Master Chief Change of Charge [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Meranda Onouye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    United States Navy

    Navy Medicine
    Senior Enlisted Leader

