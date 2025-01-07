Master Chief Petty Officer Wayne George, outgoing command master chief for Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Pendleton, receives the meritorious service medal in recognition of his outstanding service during his tour as senior enlisted advisor at NMRTC Camp Pendleton and Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton during a change of charge ceremony held at NHCP on Jan. 8, 2025. George’s next assignment is command master chief for the 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force, Camp Pendleton, Calif.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2025 16:40
|Photo ID:
|8824984
|VIRIN:
|250108-N-HK234-2577
|Resolution:
|3397x4000
|Size:
|2.26 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|BLOOMFIELD, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NHCP conducts Command Master Chief Change of Charge [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Meranda Onouye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.