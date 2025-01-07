Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NHCP conducts Command Master Chief Change of Charge [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NHCP conducts Command Master Chief Change of Charge

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Meranda Onouye 

    Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton

    Master Chief Petty Officer Wayne George, outgoing command master chief for Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Pendleton, receives the meritorious service medal in recognition of his outstanding service during his tour as senior enlisted advisor at NMRTC Camp Pendleton and Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton during a change of charge ceremony held at NHCP on Jan. 8, 2025. George’s next assignment is command master chief for the 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force, Camp Pendleton, Calif.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2025 16:40
    Photo ID: 8824984
    VIRIN: 250108-N-HK234-2577
    Resolution: 3397x4000
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: BLOOMFIELD, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NHCP conducts Command Master Chief Change of Charge [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Meranda Onouye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NHCP conducts Command Master Chief Change of Charge
    NHCP conducts Command Master Chief Change of Charge
    NHCP conducts Command Master Chief Change of Charge
    NHCP conducts Command Master Chief Change of Charge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    United States Navy

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    Senior Enlisted Leader

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download