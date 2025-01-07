NHCP conducts Command Master Chief Change of Charge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Chief Petty Officer Wayne George, outgoing command master chief for Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Pendleton, receives the meritorious service medal in recognition of his outstanding service during his tour as senior enlisted advisor at NMRTC Camp Pendleton and Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton during a change of charge ceremony held at NHCP on Jan. 8, 2025. George’s next assignment is command master chief for the 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force, Camp Pendleton, Calif.