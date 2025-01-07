Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lithuanian Chief of Defense visits Hawaii [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Lithuanian Chief of Defense visits Hawaii

    AIEA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Lt. Gen. Joshua M. Rudd, left, deputy commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, hosts Lithuanian Chief of Defence Gen. Raimundas Vaikšnoras, right, for a tour of Pearl Harbor and the USS Arizona Memorial, Jan. 7, 2025. The visit aimed to enhance U.S.-Lithuanian communication and cooperation in combating regional threats. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2025 14:09
    Photo ID: 8824775
    VIRIN: 250107-N-PC065-3208
    Resolution: 5357x3564
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: AIEA, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lithuanian Chief of Defense visits Hawaii [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lithuanian Chief of Defense visits U.S. Hawaii
    Lithuanian Chief of Defense visits Hawaii
    Lithuanian Chief of Defense visits Hawaii
    Lithuanian Chief of Defense visits Hawaii
    Lithuanian Chief of Defense visits Hawaii
    Lithuanian Chief of Defense visits Hawaii
    Lithuanian Chief of Defense visits Hawaii

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Lithuanian Chief of Defense visits Hawaii

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Lithuania
    LTU
    IPC
    USINDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download