Lithuanian Chief of Defense visits Hawaii

Lithuanian Chief of Defence Gen. Raimundas Vaikšnoras, meets joint directorate leaders at USINDOPACOM headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith in Hawaii, Jan. 7, 2025. The visit aimed to enhance U.S.-Lithuanian communication and cooperation in combating regional threats. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)
