Retired US Army colonel led joint task force that safely removed tons of uranium from Iraq

Retired Col. Barrett “Barry” F. Lowe commanded Task Force McCall, a joint task force that helped to transfer 550 metric tons of yellowcake uranium from the Tuwaitha Nuclear Research Center near Baghdad. After Task Force McCall completed the mission, the Secretary of the Army awarded the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command Detachment the Meritorious Unit Commendation for its role in the operation. Courtesy photo.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2008
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2025 11:23
|Photo ID:
|8824688
|VIRIN:
|250108-A-A4433-1011
|Resolution:
|2592x1944
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|TUWAITHA NUCLEAR RESEARCH CENTER, IQ
|Hometown:
|ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
