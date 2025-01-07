Retired US Army colonel led joint task force that safely removed tons of uranium from Iraq

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired Col. Barrett “Barry” F. Lowe commanded Task Force McCall, a joint task force that helped to transfer 550 metric tons of yellowcake uranium from the Tuwaitha Nuclear Research Center near Baghdad. After Task Force McCall completed the mission, the Secretary of the Army awarded the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command Detachment the Meritorious Unit Commendation for its role in the operation. Courtesy photo.