Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Retired US Army colonel led joint task force that safely removed tons of uranium from Iraq [Image 9 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Retired US Army colonel led joint task force that safely removed tons of uranium from Iraq

    TUWAITHA NUCLEAR RESEARCH CENTER, IRAQ

    01.19.2008

    Courtesy Photo

    20th CBRNE Command

    Retired Col. Barrett “Barry” F. Lowe commanded Task Force McCall, a joint task force that helped to transfer 550 metric tons of yellowcake uranium from the Tuwaitha Nuclear Research Center near Baghdad. After Task Force McCall completed the mission, the Secretary of the Army awarded the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command Detachment the Meritorious Unit Commendation for its role in the operation. Courtesy photo.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2008
    Date Posted: 01.08.2025 11:23
    Photo ID: 8824688
    VIRIN: 250108-A-A4433-1011
    Resolution: 2592x1944
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: TUWAITHA NUCLEAR RESEARCH CENTER, IQ
    Hometown: ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retired US Army colonel led joint task force that safely removed tons of uranium from Iraq [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Retired US Army colonel led joint task force that safely removed tons of uranium from Iraq
    Retired US Army colonel led joint task force that safely removed tons of uranium from Iraq
    Retired US Army colonel led joint task force that safely removed tons of uranium from Iraq
    Retired US Army colonel led joint task force that safely removed tons of uranium from Iraq
    Retired US Army colonel led joint task force that safely removed tons of uranium from Iraq
    Retired US Army colonel led joint task force that safely removed tons of uranium from Iraq
    Retired US Army colonel led joint task force that safely removed tons of uranium from Iraq
    Retired US Army colonel led joint task force that safely removed tons of uranium from Iraq
    Retired US Army colonel led joint task force that safely removed tons of uranium from Iraq

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Retired US Army colonel led joint task force that safely removed tons of uranium from Iraq

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aberdeen Proving Ground
    20th CBRNE Command
    Col. Barrett "Barry" F. Lowe
    Task Force McCall
    Nuclear and Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction officer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download