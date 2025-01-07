Retired US Army colonel led joint task force that safely removed tons of uranium from Iraq

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

After retiring from the U.S. Army in 2011, retired Col. Barrett “Barry” F. Lowe continued to work on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, in different roles. He is currently a defense contractor working in the U.S. Army Special Operations Command G3 Combating Weapons of Mass Destruction and Counter-Threat Integration Division. Courtesy photo.