After retiring from the U.S. Army in 2011, retired Col. Barrett “Barry” F. Lowe continued to work on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, in different roles. He is currently a defense contractor working in the U.S. Army Special Operations Command G3 Combating Weapons of Mass Destruction and Counter-Threat Integration Division. Courtesy photo.
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2025 11:23
|Photo ID:
|8824685
|VIRIN:
|240108-A-A4433-1010
|Resolution:
|2241x2476
|Size:
|637.72 KB
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Hometown:
|ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Retired US Army colonel led joint task force that safely removed tons of uranium from Iraq [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Retired US Army colonel led joint task force that safely removed tons of uranium from Iraq
No keywords found.