Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Retired US Army colonel led joint task force that safely removed tons of uranium from Iraq [Image 8 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Retired US Army colonel led joint task force that safely removed tons of uranium from Iraq

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    20th CBRNE Command

    After retiring from the U.S. Army in 2011, retired Col. Barrett “Barry” F. Lowe continued to work on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, in different roles. He is currently a defense contractor working in the U.S. Army Special Operations Command G3 Combating Weapons of Mass Destruction and Counter-Threat Integration Division. Courtesy photo.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 01.08.2025 11:23
    Photo ID: 8824685
    VIRIN: 240108-A-A4433-1010
    Resolution: 2241x2476
    Size: 637.72 KB
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Hometown: ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retired US Army colonel led joint task force that safely removed tons of uranium from Iraq [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Retired US Army colonel led joint task force that safely removed tons of uranium from Iraq
    Retired US Army colonel led joint task force that safely removed tons of uranium from Iraq
    Retired US Army colonel led joint task force that safely removed tons of uranium from Iraq
    Retired US Army colonel led joint task force that safely removed tons of uranium from Iraq
    Retired US Army colonel led joint task force that safely removed tons of uranium from Iraq
    Retired US Army colonel led joint task force that safely removed tons of uranium from Iraq
    Retired US Army colonel led joint task force that safely removed tons of uranium from Iraq
    Retired US Army colonel led joint task force that safely removed tons of uranium from Iraq
    Retired US Army colonel led joint task force that safely removed tons of uranium from Iraq

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Retired US Army colonel led joint task force that safely removed tons of uranium from Iraq

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aberdeen Proving Ground
    20th CBRNE Command
    Col. Barrett "Barry" F. Lowe
    Task Force McCall
    Nuclear and Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction officer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download