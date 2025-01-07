2CR Soldiers use VR for Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Elijah Sims, assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, uses virtual reality to simulate operation on the Dronebuster Block 3B handheld electronic jammer, Rose Barracks, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Vilseck, Germany, Jan. 8, 2025. The Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems course trains Soldiers to identify, detect, and defeat enemy small drones. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)