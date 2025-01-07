Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2CR Soldiers use VR for Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems Training [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2CR Soldiers use VR for Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems Training

    VILSECK, BAYERN, GERMANY

    01.08.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Jolene Cintron 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Spc. Elijah Sims, assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, uses virtual reality to simulate operation on the Dronebuster Block 3B handheld electronic jammer, Rose Barracks, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Vilseck, Germany, Jan. 8, 2025. The Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems course trains Soldiers to identify, detect, and defeat enemy small drones. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2025 11:05
    Photo ID: 8824684
    VIRIN: 250108-A-FO268-7488
    Resolution: 5730x3820
    Size: 4.56 MB
    Location: VILSECK, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2CR Soldiers use VR for Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems Training [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Jolene Cintron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2CR Soldiers use VR for Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems Training
    2CR Soldiers use VR for Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems Training
    2CR Soldiers use VR for Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems Training
    2CR Soldiers use VR for Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems Training
    2CR Soldiers use VR for Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems Training
    2CR Soldiers use VR for Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2CR
    C-UAS
    Alwaysready
    Dronebuster
    VictoryCorps
    Smartshooter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download