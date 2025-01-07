2CR RES at EST

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, conduct training at the Engagement Skills Trainer to sharpen their marksmanship proficiency at Training Support Center Grafenwoehr, Germany, Jan. 8, 2025. The EST provides Soldiers with the opportunity to increase their marksmanship experience on a wide array of dismounted and crew served weapon systems with virtual fire scenarios and pop-up targets. 2CR provides V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)