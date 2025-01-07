Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    01.08.2025

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, conduct training at the Engagement Skills Trainer to sharpen their marksmanship proficiency at Training Support Center Grafenwoehr, Germany, Jan. 8, 2025. The EST provides Soldiers with the opportunity to increase their marksmanship experience on a wide array of dismounted and crew served weapon systems with virtual fire scenarios and pop-up targets. 2CR provides V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2025 07:18
    Photo ID: 8824517
    VIRIN: 250108-A-BS310-1005
    Resolution: 8052x5368
    Size: 24.33 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 2CR RES at EST [Image 9 of 9], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

