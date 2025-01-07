Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Jimmy Carter State Funeral [Image 1 of 3]

    President Jimmy Carter State Funeral

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Rubenak 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    The Ceremonial Honor Guard marches in formation to prepare for the departure of president Jimmy Carter's casket at The Carter Center, in Atlanta, Ga., Jan. 7, 2025. Carter, who was also a 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient for his humanitarian efforts, passed away on December 29, 2024, at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Natalie Rubenak)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 22:27
    Photo ID: 8824387
    VIRIN: 250107-D-VM792-1012
    Resolution: 5446x3623
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US
    This work, President Jimmy Carter State Funeral [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Natalie Rubenak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

