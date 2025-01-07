President Jimmy Carter State Funeral

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Ceremonial Honor Guard carry president Jimmy Carter's casket at The Carter Center, in Atlanta, Ga., Jan. 7, 2025. Carter, who was also a 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient for his humanitarian efforts, passed away on December 29, 2024, at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Natalie Rubenak)