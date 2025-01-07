Marines, Married, Majors | Third MAW couple promotes together

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. James B. Wellons, right the commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and Maj. Connor Deignan, center, a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter pilot with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd MAW, pose for a photo during a ceremony promoting the two to the rank of major at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Jan. 6, 2025. Maj. Connor Deignan and his wife Maj. Leah Deignan, left, an aviation maintenance officer with Aviation Logistics Division, Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 3, 3rd MAW, celebrated their concurrent promotions alongside fellow Marines, family, and friends. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez)